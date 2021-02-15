expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Ice storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday

By Staff Reports

Published 4:46 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

Lawrence County remains under an ice storm warning for late Monday into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Significant icing and additional ice accumulations of one quarter to three tenths of an inch are expected.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible, NWS said. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Level One snow advisory was in effect going into Monday evening, as a second round of ice was moving in on the region.

In a post on Facebook, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless urged motorists to use caution if on the highways.

As of 4:30 p.m., no major accidents had been reported to the sheriff’s office.

More News

Warming shelters in place

Poet to kick off Ohio University Southern Writer’s Series

Nina Keller: AAA7 can help seniors with vaccination information

Ice storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel bars and restaurants are doing enough to meet COVID-19 guidelines?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business