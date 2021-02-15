OHSAA Girls Sectional Tourney
Ohio High School
Athletic Association
High School Basketball
Girls’ Sectional Tournament
Games at Home Team Site
Division 3
17. Portsmouth West 48, 16. Southeastern 37
8. Leesburg Fairfield 73, 25. Rock Hill 42
9. New Lexington 58, 24. Crooksville 27
3. Fairland52, 29. Lucasville Valley 22
13. Chesapeake 37, 20. South Point 30, OT
5. Coal Grove (64, 28. Wellston 30
12. Federal Hocking 70, 21. Piketon 52
2. North Adams 58, 31. Portsmouth 26
15. Lynchburg Clay 51, 16. Ironton 40
7. Adena 47, 26. Eastern Meigs 39
10. Northwest 42, 23. Minford 27
3. Eastern Brown 64, 30. West Union 14
14. Oak Hill 52, 19 Huntington Ross 33
6. Alexander 57, 27. Zane Trace 18
11. Westfall 48, 22. Nelsonville-York 37
Sectional Finals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Games at 7 p.m.
Portsmouth West winner at No. 1 Wheelersburg
Leesburg at New Lexington
Chesapeake at Fairland
Federal Hocking at Coal Grove
Lynchburg-Clay at North Adams
Northwest at Adena
Oak Hill at Eastern Brown
Westfall at Alexander
All winners advance to district semifinals Feb. 24
——
Division 4
Monday, Feb. 15
All Games 7 p.m.
17. Sciotoville East (1-11) at 16. Whiteoak (2-17)
18. Portsmouth Clay (0-13) vs. 15. Beaver Eastern (1-11)
19. Racine Southern (0-15) at 14. St. Joseph (3-12)
Sectional Finals
Saturday, Feb. 20
All Games 7 p.m.
Whiteoak-East winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (15-1)
9. Green (6-3) at 8. South Gallia (8-9)
13. Western (3-8) at 4. Waterford (11-5)
12. New Boston (7-9) at 5. South Webster (10-6)
Clay-Eastern winner at 2. Peebles (12-1)
10. Symmes Valley (8-5) at 7. Belpre (8-8)
St. Joseph-Southern winner at 3. Trimble (14-3)
11. Manchester (6-11) at 6. Paint Valley (10-6)
Winners advance to district semifinals Thursday, Feb. 25
•Records at time of drawing