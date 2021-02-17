David Stapleton

David Eugene Stapleton, 68, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at The Pavilion at Piketon.

He is survived by his wife Beverly (Haney) Stapleton.

Due to weather, the funeral services have been rescheduled for noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Butch Deer officiating.

Visitation will be at 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.

