Ohio Humanities announces ‘COVID Conversations’

Podcast series from OSU Center for Folklore Studies

COLUMBUS — Ohio Humanities announced the release of “Covid Conversations,” a new podcast series from the Center for Folklore Studies at the Ohio State University, in which artists and humanities professionals from Ohio and their counterparts elsewhere in the world discuss how their lives and work have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Center for Folklore Studies to help distribute this innovative podcast series,” said Ohio Humanities Executive Director Pat Williamsen. “‘Covid Conversations’ provides a space for Ohio’s cultural leaders to build valuable, global connections — even in the absence of in-person interaction due to the pandemic.”

The series is funded by an OSU Global Arts and Humanities Discovery Theme grant. It is produced and presented by radio producer and folklorist Rachel Hopkin and mastered by Paul Kotheimer at OSU. You can listen to the first episode, “Wordsmiths and Artists,” featuring Dayton-based storyteller Omopé Carter-Daboiku and British-Iranian artist and activist Alinah Azadeh, at ohiohumanities.transistor.fm or in the Ohio Humanities podcast feed wherever you listen.

For more about the Center for Folklore Studies, where the full recordings of each episode will be archived along with contextual information about each episode, please visit cfs.osu.edu. To learn more about Ohio Humanities podcasts and other projects and programs, please visit ohiohumanities.org.