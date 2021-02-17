Robert Worthington

Robert F. Worthington, 86, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at SOMC Hospice, surrounded by his family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Garnet Worthington.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Church of Nazarene, Fourth and Pleasant streets, Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to SOMC Hospice, 2203 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Worthington family with their arrangements.

