Winter storm warning in effect for tonight

A third round of winter weather is set to hit the region.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Wednesday night in Lawrence County, starting at 7 p.m. and running until 5 a.m. Friday.

According to John Peck, of the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, precipitation will begin as snow flurries around 6 p.m., before transitioning to heavier snow overnight, after 9 p.m.

He said about 3-5 inches are expected in Lawrence County, but no ice is expected in the mix.

“But this will be a heavy, wet snow,” he said. “And that will exacerbate the issues there. Any trees on the verge of falling, may fall.”

Peck said the snow will taper off my morning, with no further precipitation expected on Thursday or Friday.

He said the storm will bring more cold temperatures behind, especially on Saturday.

“It will be a high of 30 and a low of 14 that day,” he said.

Peck said the region will finally see some relief on Sunday, when highs reach the lower 40s.

“Hopefully, most of that will melt off then,” he said.