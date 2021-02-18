DeWine declares state of emergency for Lawrence County

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in Lawrence County on Wednesday, following two winter storms and as a third was moving into the area.

“The impacts of these weather events are affecting the life, health, safety, and welfare of citizens in Lawrence County where ice, snow, and debris on the roadways are impeding the ability to restore utilities and access emergency services,” DeWine said in a news release. “With the oncoming snowfall that is expected to complicate the local response, this state of emergency will activate state agencies to assist in clearing debris from roads and with ongoing measures to restore power.”

The governor said several state agencies will be called on to aid the county, including the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.