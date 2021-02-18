expand
February 18, 2021

Ironton residents on dean’s list

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Of the Cumberlands students named to the Dean’s List for fall 2020 include:
• David Schug, of Ironton.
• Joshua Wilson, of Ironton.

University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.

