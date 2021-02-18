Limited number of fans allowed to attend Reds’ spring training games

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds in partnership with Goodyear Ballpark announced today that Major League Baseball and local health officials have approved a plan for limited attendance at Goodyear Ballpark for 2021 Cactus League play.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. MST.

In order to take advantage of the presale, follow the link below to purchase tickets and enter the promo code GOODYEAR.

In accordance with local health officials and safety guidelines, Goodyear Ballpark will have reduced capacity and will enforce the following ballpark health & safety measures:

• All fans will be required to wear face coverings that properly cover their nose and mouth at all times, unless they are eating or drinking in their seats

• No bags allowed – exceptions for medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses no larger than 5” x 9”

S• ocially distanced pod-style seating with 1-6 ticketed seats per pod

• Gate relocation to spread out fans when entering and exiting the park

• Increased hand sanitation stations throughout the park

• Touchless paper towel dispensers

• Ticketless entry

• Free parking

• Grass concourses will be closed

• Daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms of all ballpark staff

SEATING UPDATES

Limited seating will be available for the 2021 Cactus League season. In order to socially distance, tickets in the seating bowl will be available in pod-style seating only.

Fans may choose to purchase pods of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 tickets and are required to sit in their ticketed seats.

Berm seating will be sold in pods of 2, 4 or 6 tickets each and will have a designated location.

New seating areas have been added where fans may purchase tables of 4. Tables may not be combined together for larger seating groups.

The following areas offer table seating:

Section 101A – located above Section 101 and adjacent to the Craft Beer corner down the third-base line

Bullpen – located next to the serpentine wall, just above berm seating in left-center field

Party Patio – located under the scoreboard in left field