expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Local students on dean’s list

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

• Austin Jackson, of Chesapeake, was named to the Dean’s List.
• Haleigh Hensley, of South Point, was named to the Presidents List.

 

More News

DeWine declares state of emergency for Lawrence County

Lady Flyers come together to beat Southern in sectional tournament

Cold-shooting Flyers fall to Titans, 56-44

Limited number of fans allowed to attend Reds’ spring training games

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel bars and restaurants are doing enough to meet COVID-19 guidelines?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business