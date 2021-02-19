expand
February 19, 2021

Lenville Mays blows a kiss to well wishers as they drive past in a parade for his 100th birthday at Beulah Baptist Church in Proctorville on Jan. 1. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Beloved Proctorville centenarian dies at 100

By Heath Harrison

Published 3:25 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

PROCTORVILLE — Lenville Mays, a well-known figure in the Proctorville community, died Tuesday at age 100.

Mays, who was retired from Owens Illinois glass, was a regular presence at Fairland sports events, especially for the girls basketball team, and a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church.

On New Years Day this year, Mays had his 100th birthday and the community hosted a parade, to give him a socially-distanced celebration of the milestone.

The event drew well wishers from all around, and more than 100 cars drove past him as he watched at the church that day.

He is survived by his children, Ronald and Connie Mays, of Ironton, David and Rhonda Mays, of Chesapeake, Sam and Tammy Mays, of Jacksonville, Florida, Susan Mays, of Proctorville, and John Mays, of Proctorville; grandchild Matthew (U.S. Air Force) and Sally Cheung; and great grandchildren, Oliver and Hamilton Lawrence, of New Jersey.

There will be no visitation.  Immediate family will have a private graveside service with burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio.  A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

