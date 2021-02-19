Lenville Mays

Lenville Harding Mays, 100, of Proctorville, beloved Christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2021 at home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1921, son of the late Leonard Newman and Mary Liz Mays.

In addition to his parents, Lenville was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; and daughter, Elizabeth Mays; also, many aunts and uncles as well as three aunts who were like sisters to him, Martha Drennan, Mary Woolridge and Sylvia Wager.

Lenville started his working career in the coal mines in southern West Virginia.

In 1954, he moved the family to Huntington, West Virginia, where he secured employment at Owens Illinois glass plant and retired after thirty-one years of service.

Lenville was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

He was an avid fan of Marshall and Fairland sports, especially girls basketball.

He also loved to travel making two trips with his wife, Grace, to the Holy Land.

Lenville is survived by his children, Ronald and Connie Mays, of Ironton, David and Rhonda Mays, of Chesapeake, Sam and Tammy Mays, of Jacksonville, Florida, Susan Mays, of Proctorville, and John Mays, of Proctorville; grandchild Matthew (U.S. Air Force) and Sally Cheung; and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Hamilton Lawrence, of New Jersey.

There will be no visitation. Immediate family will have a private graveside service with burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.