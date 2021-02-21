Harold White

Harold D. White, 69, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby White.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Reedsville Cemetery, Reedsville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.