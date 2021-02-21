Lady Vikings fall in sectional tourney

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BELPRE — It’s been that kind of a season.

Between COVID shutdowns and the weather, teams can’t get any kind of consistency, let alone the problem of not getting to practice or play games.

The lack of consistency reared its ugly head on Saturday as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings lost to the Belpre Lady Eagles in the Division 4 sectional tournament finals.

Symmes Valley fell behind in the first quarter but closed to within 3 points at the half. But the Lady Vikings got only 3 points in the third quarter in a 64-36 loss to Belpre.

“We got off to a slow start but we played really well in the second quarter. Not getting to practice all week hurt us,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce.

“But Belpre is a good team and they played really well. Their size gave us problems and in the second half they couldn’t miss and we couldn’t make anything.”

Belpre (10-11) took a 19-11 first quarter lead as Curstin Griffin hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Kaitlen Bush had a trey and scored 5 points.

Desiree Simpson hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Vikings.

Symmes Valley (11-7) used three 3-pointers by Morgan Lyons and another trifecta by Kelsi Gothard to draw within 29-26 at the half.

The Lady Eagles were 5-of-9 from the foul line in the second quarter and Griffin had 4 points, Maddie Garber hit a trey and Bush went 3-for-5 at the line.

Symmes Valley could only manage a basket by Simpson and a foul shot by Kelsi Gothard in the third quarter while Belpre exploded for 24 points to open up a 53-29 lead.

Hailee Williams and Kaitlen Bush scored 7 points each for the Lady Eagles.

Things didn’t get much better in the fourth quarter as the Lady Vikings had only 7 points that included a 3-pointer by Kelsi Gothard.

Simpson and Lyons scored 11 points each to pace the Lady Vikings.

Bush scored 18 points, Griffin 17 points and Williams 13 for Belpe.

The Lady Vikings play New Boston on Monday in a makeup game.

Sym. Valley 11 15 3 7 = 36

Belpre 19 10 24 11 = 64

SYMMES VALLEY (11-7): Jenna Malone 0 0 2-4 2, Morgan Lyons 1 3 0-2 11, Hailee Beckett 0 0 1-2 1, Jordan Ellison 1 00 -0 2, Emma Casteel 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 2 2 1-4 11, Kylee Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0- 0, Kelsi Gothard 0 2 1-2 7, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-2 0, Spring Ross 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 5 7 5-18 36. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

BELPRE (10-11): Khyleigh Scott 1 1 0-0 5, Jaylynn Wright 0 1 1-2 4, Halee Williams 5 0 3-4 13, Amber Amick 0 0 0-0 0, Kaitlen Bush 3 3 3-5 18, Alyssa Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Garber 1 1 0-2 5, Curstin Griffin 2 3 4-4 17, Allie Jaraucaro 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Woodford 1 0 0-0 2, Skye Williams 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9 11-17 64. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.