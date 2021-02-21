Trimble tops Lady Flyers

Staff Report

GLOUSTER — The Glouster Trimble Lady Tomcats had a hot shooting night as they beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 63-19 in the Division 4 sectional tournament finals on Saturday.

Trimble (17-4) hit 29 of 50 shots for 58 percent as the won the sectional title.

Jayne Six had 18 points and 7 rebounds to lead Trimble. Briana Orsborne scored 14 points, Laikyn Imler 11 and Emily Young 10.

Bella Whaley had 10 points and 6 rebounds for the Lady Flyers (5-15). Emma Whaley had 9 points and 2 steals with Laiken Unger grabbing 6 rebounds.

St. Joseph 8 2 0 9 = 19

Trimble 22 21 14 6 = 63

ST. JOSEPH (5-15): Gracie Damron 0 0 -0 0, Emma Whaley 3 0 3-4 9, Laiken Unger 0 0 0-4 0, Emilee Blankenship 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Whaley 3 1 1-4 10, Chloe Sheridan 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Addi Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7-38 4-12 19. 3-pt goals: 1-9. Rebounds: 23 (Unger 6, B. Whaley 6). Assists: 2 (E. Whaley 1, Daniels 1). Steals: 3 (E. Whaley 2). Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

TRIMBLE (17-4): Laikyn Imler 4 1 0-0 11, Riley Campbell 1 0 0-0 2, Briana Orsborne 7 0 0-2 14, Emily Young 5 0 0-0 10, Jayne Six 8 0 2-2 18, Emma Beha 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 0 0 0-0 0, Sophia Ives 1 1 0-0 5, Adelynn Stevens 0 0 0-0 0, Madaline Yuska 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 1 0 1-2 3, Ashlynn Hardy 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-50 3-6 63. 3-pt goals: 2-8. Rebounds: 33 (Six 7). Assists: 15 (Imler 6). Blocks: 6 Imler 2). Steals: 16 (Imler 4). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.