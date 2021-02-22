Assistance, supplies available to residents

Lawrence County Commission President DeAnna Holliday said the county is working to give assistance to those with damage on private property.

“We have been in contact with township trustees,” she said, stating that a number of volunteer groups will be arriving in the county on Tuesday for this purpose.

“We are making every effort to get help to people,” she said, stating that volunteer groups are able to enter onto private property where government crews cannot.

Holliday said the county has set up a number people can call for assistance, which is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at 740-237-1010.

For after hours emergencies, she said people can call dispatch at 740-533-1319 and 614-338-6215.

“This could be for medical needs or if someone has a generator that is failing,” she said.

Holliday said there would be two daily updates on the situation — the first, a written message, could be found on the commission’s Facebook page each afternoon. The second, a video presentation, will be posted on both commission’s Facebook and webpage each day around 6 p.m.

She said the county is also utilizing social media to spread word of warming stations and food availability.

She said the county has also purchased pallets of water for those in need, which have been distributed to township across the county.

“Those are at the fire departments and trustees’ offices,” she said. “If families need water, they can go to those locations.”