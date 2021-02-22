Monday’s Boys H.S. Basketball Scores

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Division 3 Sectional Tournament

Monday’s Boys Basketball Scores

Portsmouth 68, Belpre 53

North Adams 77, Nelsonville-York 61

Minford 92, Crooksville 57

Adena 55, Rock Hill 32

Meigs 62, Wellston 51

South Point 68, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Coal Grove 66, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Zane Trace 58, Northwest 47

Portsmouth West 68, Oak Hill 41

Ironton 61, Southeastern 51

Alexander 55, River Valley 41

Piketon 57, West Union 19

Chesapeake 54, Westfall 53

Regular Season

St. Joseph 71, Symmes Valley 44

Wednesday’s Division 4 Game

Beaver Eastern at Symmes Valley

Friday’s Division 3 Games

Portsmouth at Fairland

Minford at North Adams

Meigs at Adena

Coal Grove at South Point

Ironton at Portsmouth West

Alexander at Eastern Brown

Chesapeake at Piketon