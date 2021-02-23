Green holds off Lady Flyers’ comeback

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Even though it’s Lent, the St. Joseph Lady Flyers decided they would go against giving up something.

At least on Monday.

The Lady Flyers found themselves down by 20 points but would not give up even though they lost to the Green Lady Bobcats 52-45 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“The girls played together and never quit tonight. We got down 20 and cut it back to four or five,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Bart Burcham.

“Chloe (Sheridan) and Laiken (Unger) played well tonight and we need them to work hard this summer. They will be key players for us. Bella (Whaley) just rises to every challenge thrown at her and finds a way to succeed. Gracie (Damron) finished strong this year and we need her to take another step forward, too.”

The key for the Lady Bobcats was junior Kasey Kimbler who eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring milestone as she scored 18 points, 3 more than she needed to reach the lofty plateau.

Kimbler knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Kame Sweeney scored 5 points as Green took a 13-10 first quarter lead.

Laiken “The Enforcer” Unger scored 5 points in the quarter for the Lady Flyers.

Anna Knapp scored 4 points and Kimberly Brown hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Bobcats extended the lead to 25-18 at the half.

Bella Whaley scored half of the Lady Flyers 8 points in the quarter.

Green (8-3) took control of the game in the third quarter by outscoring St. Joseph 20-11 as the lead grew to 45-29. Kimber made three triples and was 1-of-2 at the foul line as she eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring mark.

Bella Whaley kept the Lady Flyers within striking distance.

St. Joseph picked up the offense in the fourth quarter. Bells Whaley hit a trey and scored 7 points, Emma Whaley had 4 points, Chloe Sheridan drained a trifecta and Emilee Blankenship was 2-of-4 at the foul line/

Green scored all its points from the foul line in the quarter as they converted 7-of-9 with Sweeney going 3-for-3 and Knapp 3-for-4.

Sweeney and Knapp scored 11 points each and Brown had 9 more for Green.

Bella Whaley had a game-high 23 points including four 3-pointers. She also hauled down 11 rebounds.

Sheridan and Unger had 7 points each with Blankenship and Sheridan grabbing 5 rebounds apiece. Unger and Damron had 4 rebounds each.

The game marked the final contest for Lady Flyers’ seniors Emma Whaley and Emilee Blankenship.

“We’re going to miss Emma and Emilee so much next year. They set a high stand for the younger girls to live up to leadership-wise,” said Burcham.

St. Joseph 10 8 11 16 = 45

Green 13 12 20 7 = 52

ST. JOSEPH (5-16, 5-7): Emma Whaley 2 0 0- 4, Bella Whaley 5 4 1-2 23, Emilee Blankenship 1 0 2-4 4, Chloe Sheridan 2 1 0-0 7, Gracie Damron 0 0 0-0 0, Laiken Unger 3 0 1-2 7, Riley Daniels 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Addie Philabaun 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 54-8 45. Rebounds: 29 (B. Whaley 11, Blankenship 5, Sheridan 5, Damron 4, Unger 4). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Blankenship.

GREEN (8-3): Kasey Kimbler 1 5 1-2 18, Kimberly Brown 0 2 3-4 9, Kame Sweeney 3 0 5-5 11, Charlie Blevins 1 0 1-1 3, Anna Knapp 3 0 5-6 11, Brelan Baldridge 0 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Christian 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3 15-18 52. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.