Lady Vikings finish strong with romp over New Boston, 55-40

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings saved their best for last.

The Lady Vikings had one of their best games in the final game of the season as they cruised past the New Boston Lady Tigers 55-40 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“The first half was the best half we played all year,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “We played hard and we were really balanced on offense.”

With the win, the Lady Vikings finished the season 12-7 overall and second in the SOC at 11-2.

“We had a really good year. We finished second in the league and we have a lot coming back next year. Our future is really bright,” said Pierce.

“But we will miss our three seniors Kelsi Gothard, Alison Klaiber and Spring Ross. They meant a lot to our program and the development of our younger players this season.”

The Lady Vikings’ Jenna Malone and Desiree Simpson were statistic twins as they each scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Malone also had 5 assists and 3 steals while Simpson had 3 blocked shots and 3 steals.

Kyle Thompson had 13 points and 3 steals, Morgan Lyons got 9 points and 3 steals and Ross pulled down 9 rebounds.

Cadence Williams scored 13 points, Kenzie Whitley 12 and Cassie Williams 10 for New Boston (8-13, 7-6).

Symmes Valley dominated from the start as they took a 23-8 first quarter lead.

Malone scored 8 of her points, Thompson scored 6 and Lyons hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 more.

The Lady Vikings kept rolling in the second quarter as they built a 38-15 cushion at the half. Ross had 4 points as six different players scored.

Thompson had a trifecta and scored 7 points while Simpson added 4 points in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 53-23.

Pierce emptied his bench in the fourth quarter and New Boston used 8 points by Cadence Williams to outscored the Lady Vikings 17-2.

New Boston 8 7 8 17 = 40

Sym. Valley 23 15 15 2 = 55

NEW BOSTON (8-13, 7-6): Cadence Williams 4 1 2-9 13, Shelby Easter 0 0 1-2 1, Kenzie Whitley 4 0 3-4 11, Dylan O’Rourke 1 1 0-0 5, Cassie Williams 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 14 2 6-13 40. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (12-7, 11-2): Jenna Malone 5 0 0-0 10, Morgan Lyons 3 1 0-0 9, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 2 0 1-1 5, Emma Casteel 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 4 0 2-3 10, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 5 1 0-2 13, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 0-0 2, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross, 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 23 2 3-7 55. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.