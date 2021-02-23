U.S. 23 near Greenup will be closed for several days as crews work on overhead power transmission lines

GREENUP, Ky. – Drivers headed to Greenup on U.S. 23 will have to detour on rural state routes for several days as a safety precaution while American Electric Power works at a tower carrying overhead transmission lines.

The highway closed Monday night so AEP engineers could evaluate a 765-kilovolt transmission line tower after portions of the structure and several insulators were found hanging improperly after recent ice storms.

The detour starts at the intersection with U.S. 23 and the Industrial Parkway.

Until further notice, all U.S. 23 traffic is detoured using KY 67, KY 207, and KY 1 along the following routes:

Northbound U.S. 23: Turn left on KY 67 south at Wurtland, travel KY 67 for four miles, then exit right onto KY 207, and follow KY 207 to KY 1 north to return to U.S. 23 at Greenup.

Southbound U.S. 23: Turn right on KY 1 south, travel KY 1 for nearly 5 miles, then turn left on KY 207 towards Flatwoods, then at the interchange take KY 67 north to return to U.S. 23 at Wurtland.

Because heavy traffic and delays are expected along the detour route, all through traffic between the Ashland and Portsmouth areas – or U.S. 23 destinations farther north and south – should consider alternate routes such as U.S. 52 through Ohio.

The detour route might not be ideal for tractor trailers and large commercial vehicles. Those vehicles are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.