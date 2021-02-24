Redmen upset Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Finally, it’s home sweet home again.

The Rock Hill Redmen ended a nearly six-year streak of no league home wins as they upset the Portsmouth Trojans 56-52 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

The win was the first home win since 2015 and the first OVC win since 2018 when the Redmen won at South Point.

Rock Hill (2-17, 1-13) was led by Brayden “Larry” Adams who seemed to do it all as he finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shot.

Owen Hankins had 10 points and 7 rebounds before fouling out, Noah Doddridge got 9 points, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Jacob Schwab and Braden Malone had 7 rebounds each.

Miles Shipp had 11 points and Tyler Duncan hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 points to lead the Trojans (8-11, 5-9).

Portsmouth took a 10-7 first quarter lead as Shipp had 4 points. Adams had 4 points for the Redmen.

Rock Hill picked up the offense and got within 26-24 at halftime as Hankins hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Doddridge had a trey and a foul shot, and Lane Smith came off the bench to score 4 more.

The third quarter proved to be the difference as Rock Hill outscored Portsmouth 19-9 and grabbed a 43-35 lead.

Adams hit a trifecta and scored 9 points while Schwab had 5 points and Malone added 4 more. Chris Duff had a triple and two foul shots for Portsmouth.

The Trojans attempted to make a comeback in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Redmen 17-13 as they converted 7-of 12 from the foul line.

But Rock Hill countered by going 9-of-14 at the foul line with Adams and Hankins 2-for-2 and Doddridge 2-for-5.

Portsmouth 10 16 9 17 = 52

Rock Hill 7 17 19 13 = 56

PORTSMOUTH (8-11, 5-9): Amare Johnson 2 1 0-0 7, Drew Roe 1 0 0-0 2, Darriyonne Bryant 0 0 4-6 4, Chris Duff 0 1 2-3 5, Donovan Carr 1 1 1-2 6, Michael Duncan 1 0 0-0 2, Miles Shipp 4 0 3-4 11, Devin Lattimore 1 0 0-0 2, Tyler Duncan 0 3 1-2 10, DeAndre Berry 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 6 11-17 52. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (2-17, 1-13): Noah Doddridge 1 1 4-9 9, Owen Hankins 2 1 3-4 10, Caleb Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 6 1 2-2 17, Deven Long 0 0 1-2 1, Jason Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Blagg 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Malone 4 0 0-0 8, Jacob Schwab 2 0 2-3 6, Lane Smith 1 0 3-4 5. Totals: 19-48 15-24 56. 3-pt goals: 3-9. Rebounds: 12-O, 21-D = 33 (Malone 7, Hankins 7, Adams 7, Schwab 5). Assists: 9 (Doddridge 4, Adams 3). Steals: 7 (Adams 3, Doddridge 3). Blocks: 4 (Adams 2, Malone, Johnson). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Hankins.