February 24, 2021

Weather advisory in effect

By Staff Reports

Published 9:56 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The National Weather Service of Charleston, West Virginia has issued a weather advisory for Lawrence County. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. this evening. Winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour are expected.

As far as impacts, the National Weather Service reports that “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and additional power outages may result.” Weakened trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be more susceptible, and utility workers should use extreme caution while repairing power lines and poles.

The National Weather Service suggests using caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and securing outdoor objects.

For more information, visit forecast.weather.gov.

