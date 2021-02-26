expand
February 26, 2021

Paul Mullins

By Obituaries

Published 2:57 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

Paul Mullins

Paul E. Mullins, 67, of Ironton, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Joseph) Mullins.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

