Frank Martin ESBA basketball training camp set for March 1-5

The Frank Martin ballhandling and shooting camp will be held Monday through Friday at the 26th Street Baptist Church, 2510 10th Ave., Huntington, W.Va.

The camp will be held from 4-5 p.m. for ages 5-8, from 5-6 p.m. for ages 8-11 and 6-7 p.m. for middle to advanced campers.

The fee is $75 per camp and limited to 15 per group.

Interest persons should register at www.esbabball.com or contact former Marshall Thundering Herd player Frank Martin at (304) 690-1813 or frank12baller@gmail.com, or Tyler Dotson at (304) 412-2491 or Tdotson135@gmail.com

The camp will follow COVID-19 guidelines.