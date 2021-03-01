expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Laura Mills

By Obituaries

Published 10:29 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Laura Mills

Laura Jill (McFann) Mills, 37, of Louisa, Kentucky, died on Feb. 25, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Mills.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Olive FWB Church, 21610 State Route 3, Rush, Kentucky, with her brother, Billy McFann, and pastor Keith Crum officiating. Burial will follow at the Roger’s Family Cemetery, Rush, Kentucky. There will be an evening visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.
To make online condolences to the Mills family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Flood wall goes up on Second Street in Ironton

Geneva Renfroe

Nancy Graham

Russell Boster

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ironton City Council is discussing the idea of two-hour parking limits for downtown. Do you think this would be a good idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business