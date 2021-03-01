Laura Mills

Laura Jill (McFann) Mills, 37, of Louisa, Kentucky, died on Feb. 25, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Mills.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Olive FWB Church, 21610 State Route 3, Rush, Kentucky, with her brother, Billy McFann, and pastor Keith Crum officiating. Burial will follow at the Roger’s Family Cemetery, Rush, Kentucky. There will be an evening visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

