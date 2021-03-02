Calendar of events

Calendar items can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

March 8

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant Board BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.

March 15

Ironton Schools Board Meeting

The Ironton Schools Board will meet 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School cafeteria. Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.

March 16

Land Bank Meeting

Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.

April 12

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.