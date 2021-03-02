expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

A ribbon cutting took place on Friday for the new Girl Scouts store at the Ashland Town Center. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Girl Scouts open storefront at Ashland Town Center

By Heath Harrison

Published 4:14 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Ashland City Commissioner Marty Gute purchases Girl Scout cookies at the opening of the new store at the Ashland Town Center on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Ashland Town Center officially got a new tenant on Friday, as local Girl Scouts opened a location at the mall.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road officially launched its new retail/program with a ribbon cutting at the storefront.

“We’re excited to open our Girl Scout shop,” Haleigh McGraw, director of communications for the scouts said.  “We’ll be providing badges, uniforms and things to scouts, but the public can shop here as well.”

She said the store will sell Girl Scout cookies, trinkets and other items and that it will also act as a location where children can sign up to join the scouts.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves over 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties, as well as Lawrence County, Ohio.

McGraw said there are 150 girls in the region who are actively participating in the scouts.

“Welcome to the mall,” Kari Huffman, director of marketing for the Boyd County Chamber of Commerce, told the group assembled for the ribbon cutting.

Also joining her at the event was Ashland City Commissioner Marty Gute, who took home some of the cookies.

In addition to sales at the store, McGraw said the scouts will have two floating kiosks in the mall, where the teen members of the scouts will be selling cookies after school, usually beginning at 4 p.m.

She said they were eager to open the store, which is at a permanent location next to JCPenney on the mall’s east end.

“This our first day open,” she said. “We’re here and ready for business.”

More News

Calendar of events

Girl Scouts open storefront at Ashland Town Center

Three Wheelersburg people arrested for child endangerment

Sharon Leffingwell

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Ironton City Council is discussing the idea of two-hour parking limits for downtown. Do you think this would be a good idea?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business