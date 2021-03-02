Girl Scouts open storefront at Ashland Town Center

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Ashland Town Center officially got a new tenant on Friday, as local Girl Scouts opened a location at the mall.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road officially launched its new retail/program with a ribbon cutting at the storefront.

“We’re excited to open our Girl Scout shop,” Haleigh McGraw, director of communications for the scouts said. “We’ll be providing badges, uniforms and things to scouts, but the public can shop here as well.”

She said the store will sell Girl Scout cookies, trinkets and other items and that it will also act as a location where children can sign up to join the scouts.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves over 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties, as well as Lawrence County, Ohio.

McGraw said there are 150 girls in the region who are actively participating in the scouts.

“Welcome to the mall,” Kari Huffman, director of marketing for the Boyd County Chamber of Commerce, told the group assembled for the ribbon cutting.

Also joining her at the event was Ashland City Commissioner Marty Gute, who took home some of the cookies.

In addition to sales at the store, McGraw said the scouts will have two floating kiosks in the mall, where the teen members of the scouts will be selling cookies after school, usually beginning at 4 p.m.

She said they were eager to open the store, which is at a permanent location next to JCPenney on the mall’s east end.

“This our first day open,” she said. “We’re here and ready for business.”