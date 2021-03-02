Tamara Smurr

March 14, 1959–Feb. 27, 2021

Tamara Sue Smurr, 61, of Kitts Hill, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Tamara was born March 14, 1959, in Ironton, a daughter to Don Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, and Gail (O’Neill) Culp, of Gahanna.

Tammy was a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School and a retiree of the State of Ohio Treasury Department.

She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, reading, and watching cooking shows. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and the Community Bible Study Group.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Abigail Smurr, of Pennsville, New Jersey, and Hannah Smurr, of Gahanna; siblings: Jeff Jenkins, of Kitts Hill, and Lu-Ann Jenkins, of Gahanna; granddaughter, Adalynn; two grandsons, Mark and Mike; as well as a host of other family and friends who will mourn her passing

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 1004 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

