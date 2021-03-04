Celebration set March 14 for Ironton RB great Jackson

Jermon Scott Jackson, age 45, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

He was born a star on Sept. 20, 1975, in Huntington, WVa., to Michele and George Jackson.

Michele said Jermon was the perfect baby, their first son, and the apple of their eye. He was a devoted son and remarkable older brother and best friend to his sister Shamara.

Jermon graduated from Ironton High School in 1994 where he excelled as a stand-out student and athlete in football, track and basketball.

He proudly wore the No. 25 on his football jersey and was considered the best running back to play in the Tri-State area during the past 50 years.

He was the Associated Press Division III Back of the Year in 1993 and a USA Today honorable mention All-American.

As a two-time first team All-Ohio running back, Jermon ran for 1,849 yards and 29 touchdowns his senior year, totaling 4,452 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns during his high school career

He was inducted into the Ironton Athletic Hall of Fame in January 2016.

He continued his education at The Ohio State University and graduated in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

As a two-time letterman for OSU, Jermon set an Ohio State freshman record by scoring three touchdowns in his first game.

In 45 games for the Buckeyes, he rushed 136 times for 698 yards with seven touchdowns.

One of Jermon’s proudest accomplishments was earning his master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from The University of Phoenix in Columbus, Ohio, in 2006.

He was employed by Google and previously JP Morgan Chase from 2009-2019 as a Senior Support Specialist, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services from 2006-2008 as an Auditor and a Case Manager from 2003-2006.

Jermon’s contagious smile and animated laugh brought happiness to everyone he met and befriended because he found humor in almost every aspect of life.

The community will miss him, his loving heart, his contributions, and we will forever be grateful for the lives he touched and the love he so freely gave to everyone, as he never had an enemy. Jermon lived his life to the fullest so to honor his wish and his legacy, we must continue to live our lives to the fullest too.

Jermon is survived by his mother Michele Carter; father George (Jacqueline) Jackson; sisters Shamara Jackson, Bonita Mosley, Juanita Redman and Jaime Redman; brothers David Bruton and Brad McMillian; uncle Stanley Johnson; godchild Emmanuel Anthony; aunts and uncles Robert Carter, Dennis (Jan) Carter, Darlene (Dee Dee) Carter and Dawn (Eugene) Campbell. Special second parents Jackie and Otis Davis and a host of cousins, childhood and college friends.

He is preceded in death by his beloved (Nane) grandmother Rosa Jackson; grandfather Edward Jackson; grandfather George Jackson Sr.; grandmother Mary Elizabeth Jackson; stepfather William (Chico) Carter; grandmother June Carter; grandfather Cody Carter.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of a legend will be held on Saturday, March 13, at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton.

Private service for the family is from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. and the public homegoing service is from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Private burial ceremony for the family is Sunday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, WVa.

The Jermon Jackson Memorial Fund has been set up at Citizen Deposit Bank in Ironton. More information on his memorial fund can be found on Facebook.

Donations can also be sent directly to the family via CashApp using $My4eversuperstar25 or at any Citizen Deposit Bank location. All floral arrangements, cards and condolences can be sent to Phillips Funeral Home at 1004 S. 7th St, Ironton, OH 45638.