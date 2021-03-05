Beverly Bateman

July 20, 1954–March 4, 2021

Beverly Ann Bateman, 66, of Coal Grove, OH. passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Coal Grove native was born July 20, 1954, a daughter of the late Harry William “Bill” Rowe and Alice Camden Rowe.

Beverly was a 1972 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove and was of the Baptist faith. Beverly retired after 45 years of service with Ashland Oil Inc. as a payroll administrator.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Rowe; and two brother-in-laws, Gary Washburn and Floyd “Sonny” McFann.

She is survived by her husband, John David Bateman, whom she married Sept. 18, 1976; two daughters, Christi (Randall) Kitts, of Ironton, and Melissa (Mike McVay) Bateman, of Evans, West Virginia; six grandchildren, Isabella Kitts, Alaina Kitts and Mason Kitts, all of Ironton, Blake Justice, Dominic McVay, Madalyn McVay, all of Evans, West Virginia; siblings, Sharon (Ed) Walker, of Ocala, Forida, Phyllis Washburn, of Ironton, and Harry (Sandy) Rowe, Jr., of Milton; two sister-in-laws, Cheri McFann, of Wheelersburg and Cindy Dickess, of Deering; brother-in-law, Ted (Beth Lykins) Bateman, of Pleasantville; and several nieces, nephews and other friends and family members that will miss her.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.