Herd opens C-USA tourney Wednesday

DALLAS, Texas – Conference USA announced pairings for the 2021 Air Force Reserve C-USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday night with Marshall (15-6, 9-5 C-USA) finishing as the third seed in the East Division.

Marshall will play in the first round on Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT against the winner of Southern Miss and Rice. USM and the Owls face off on Tuesday night in the West Division preliminary-round game.

The Herd finished the regular season winning six of its last seven, including a sweep of Charlotte in the final weekend inside the Cam Henderson Center.