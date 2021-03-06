expand
Ad Spot

March 6, 2021

South Point considers stormwater levy

By Heath Harrison

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

SOUTH POINT — Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the South Point village council began discussions at their regular meeting on Tuesday about passing a levy to pay for storm sewers in the village.

Gaskin said the heavy rains of the past week put a spotlight on the drainage issue, which he has raised in recent council meetings.

“The storm water is overwhelming our sewer plant and backing things up,” he said. “Our plant handles 1 million gallons of water a day and with storm infiltration, that can go up to 3 million. We can’t continue to have storm water in our sewer.”

Gaskin said he estimates they would ask voters to pass a 1-2 mil levy, with it going on the ballot in fall 2021 at the earliest.

He said this would allow the village to borrow $3 million, which would be repaid.

“It would be a 15-20 year levy, not a forever levy,” he said. “We had a lot of talk about it and that’s way you make a request for people to vote on money.”

He said the village has been working to pinpoint where stormwater is coming into the system. They recently did a smoke test of the system and rented equipment toward this purpose.

“We can’t sit back and let this happen,” Gaskin said.

Gaskin said the council also looked into purchasing a vac truck for the sewage department. He said the current truck has aged and is getting beyond where it is feasible to repair it.

He estimates a new truck would run about $400,000, while a used truck could cost $200,000. He said the village could get a $100,000 grant toward this purchase.

In other business:

Gaskin said he is going to ask the village’s engineers to come up with a plan, cost and timeline for a paving project for Fitzpatrick Heights and Tiffany Lane.

“The road is paved on sand and has been falling apart,” he said.

• The mayor said the village is set to begin its first water line replacement project, which will run from South Point Elementary School to Solida Road.

• The annual village-wide yard sale is set for the first Saturday in April.

• Police chief Chris Meijer told the council that the department has been working on two stolen vehicle cases and has made arrests.

More News

EdChoice scholarship program open at Ironton Catholic schools

SCCA team put games aside to help clean up another school

Akiyama leaves Reds’ camp to be with wife

Porter, Dillow head all-district teams