OHSAA Girls State Tournament Pairings

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Girls’ State Basketball Tournaments

All games at University of Dayton Arena

Home Team Listed First

Division IV

Convoy Crestview (23-3) vs. Fort Loramie (27-1), Thursday, 11 a.m.

Waterford (20-6) vs. McDonald (23-2), Thursday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. Apple Creek Waynedale (25-1), Thursday, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (21-3) vs. Berlin Hiland (26-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II

Dayton Carroll (20-4) vs. Napoleon (24-1), Friday, 11 a.m.

McArthur Vinton County (25-1) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 5 p.m.

Division I

Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-3) vs. Newark (26-1), Friday, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (26-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (16-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 8:30 p.m.