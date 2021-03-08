expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Linda Carter

By Obituaries

Published 10:30 am Monday, March 8, 2021

Linda Sue Carter, 74, of Ironton, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Lloyd Lewis Farmer and Ida Marie Davidson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Farmer and Larry Farmer; and two sisters, Janet Farmer and Nora Mae Bailey.

Linda worked as a home health aide for CAO in Ironton.

She is survived by her two daughters, Faith (Rick) Viglianco, of South Point, and Ginger (John) Osbourne, of Louisville, Kentucky; three granddaughters, Kayla Osbourne, Lindsey Osbourne and Maddy Viglianco; one great granddaughter, Paisley Osbourne and one sister, Wanda Deatherage, of Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home.

As a reminder, the government mandate requires guests to wear masks when inside our building and practice social distancing.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

More News

Lawson case goes before Ohio Supreme Court, decision not expected for months

Hattie Hayes

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Ira Patrick

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Fair and Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade are set to return this year, if COVID-19 restrictions ease. Do you plan on attending either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business