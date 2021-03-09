expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Anna Rice

By Obituaries

Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Anna Rice

May 23, 1931–March 8, 2021

 

Anna Lee Miller Rice, 89, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton.

The Lawrence County native was born May 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Leslie and Bess Adams Miller.

Anna was a homemaker.

She became a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church when she was 17 years old and loved teaching the children and participating in the church choir. She was very involved with her church whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nona Musser and Phyllis Alford.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Vincent Rice, of Coal Grove; sons, Rodney (Jimmelynn) Rice, of Avon, Indiana, and Philip (Lori) Rice, of Beloit, Wisconsin; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Van (Charlotte) Miller, of Deering; as well as wonderful caregivers, Anthony and Marti Crabtree.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 5121 State Route 243, Ironton, with the Rev. Todd Warner officiating along with her sons Rodney and Philip Rice. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Rice family with arrangements for Anna.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More News

Anna Rice

Joyce Simpkins

Jermon Jackson

Mary Christian

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    The Lawrence County Fair and Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade are set to return this year, if COVID-19 restrictions ease. Do you plan on attending either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

Columnists

Don Lee: Perseverance lands on Mars after ‘seven minutes of terror’

News

Suit ends millions of fake ‘charity’ robocalls in Ohio

News

State releases plan for healthy aging, goal to make Ohio the best state to age in U.S.

News

PROFILE 2021: Heavy Metal – Ironton shop turns steel into many things

News

Wayne National Forest to have prescribed burns

News

Lawson case goes before Ohio Supreme Court, decision not expected for months

News

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Columnists

The Bible offers ‘no-spin’ take on who we really are

News

PROFILE 2021: Recipe for Success – Musician turns love of baking into a business

News

Journalist seeks to change narrative on addiction

News

Tribune a finalist for 14 APME awards

Columnists

Making a gut decision was tough

Lifestyles

South Point artist produces Gospel painting series

Columnists

Mark McCown: Choice of TV shows depends on decision

News

Nominations sought for OHIO Southern alumni leadership award

News

Historical Society to honor Sanborn’s work

COVID-19

Health department: More than 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations done locally

Lifestyles

FOOD: Lime Cheesecake with Fruity Pebbles Crust

COVID-19

Fair set for full return

Business

Ironton Little Caesars to celebrate grand re-opening at new location

News

South Point considers stormwater levy

COVID-19

DeWine says end of COVID-19 fight in sight

News

Bill would allow Ohio schools more time to give spring tests

Chesapeake

Two resign from Chesapeake village council