Anna Rice

May 23, 1931–March 8, 2021

Anna Lee Miller Rice, 89, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton.

The Lawrence County native was born May 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Leslie and Bess Adams Miller.

Anna was a homemaker.

She became a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church when she was 17 years old and loved teaching the children and participating in the church choir. She was very involved with her church whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nona Musser and Phyllis Alford.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Vincent Rice, of Coal Grove; sons, Rodney (Jimmelynn) Rice, of Avon, Indiana, and Philip (Lori) Rice, of Beloit, Wisconsin; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Van (Charlotte) Miller, of Deering; as well as wonderful caregivers, Anthony and Marti Crabtree.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 5121 State Route 243, Ironton, with the Rev. Todd Warner officiating along with her sons Rodney and Philip Rice. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery.

