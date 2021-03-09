Arthur Conley

Dec. 21, 1936–March 8, 2021

Arthur Frederick Conley, 84, of Ironton, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Conley was born Dec. 21, 1936 in Berea, a son to the late Earl and Ethel (Davidson) Conley. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Faye Meadows Conley.

Mr. Conley attended Coal Grove High School, and proudly served three years in the United States National Guard (1953-1956). He retired from the Village of Coal Grove as a truck driver and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Earl Conley Jr.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffery Dean (Susan) Conley, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Arthur Frederick (Sharon) Conley Jr., of Chilhowie, Virginia; sister, Mary Ann Conley; brother, Dave (Paula) Conley; six grandchildren, Rachel (Jim) Falbo, Stephanie (James) Kendrick, Derrick (Amanda) Conley, Aaron (Julia) Conley, Blake (Lori) Conley and Rhiannon (Chuck) Keller;

10 great-grandchildren, Miles, Grace, Emma, Audrey, Lila, Emily, Nick, Skylar, Leah, and Haylee

two special caregivers, Samantha Chappins and Cheryl Justice.

Graveside service will be noon Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Herrell officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Conley family. To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.