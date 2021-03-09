expand
March 9, 2021

Jermon Jackson

By Obituaries

Published 11:57 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Jermon Jackson

Jermon Scott Jackson, 45, of Columbus, formerly Ironton, died on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of a legend will be held on Saturday at the Ironton Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton. Private visitation for the family will be noon–1 p.m. and the gates will open for the public homegoing service at 12:30 pm. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

Private burial service for the family will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, West Virginia.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Jackson family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Mary Christian

Sally Click

Nancy Sias

