March 11, 2021

Health department to have walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday

By Staff Reports

Published 2:12 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Lawrence County Board of Health will have a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They will also be have clinics on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

The clinic is for those 50 or older, pregnant women, those who have Type-2 diabetes or end stage kidney disease.

The clinic is being held at the South Point Board of Education building, located at 302 High St., South Point.

Masks are required.

