March 12, 2021

Shirley White

By Obituaries

Published 10:56 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Feb. 16, 1943–March 11, 2021

 

Shirley Lee White, 77, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born Feb. 16, 1943 in Coal Grove, a daughter of the late Alva and Lottie Harmon Collins.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by nine siblings, Charles Hanshaw, Hazel Hanshaw Carpenter, Bennie Edward Hanshaw, Lester Hanshaw, Donald Hanshaw, Merrill Collins, Sylvia Jean Collins Mays, Orville Collins and Carl Eugene Collins.

She is survived by her husband, Tim White; daughters, Kathy McCloud, Patricia Polacek and Tara D. Blinn; son, Timothy A. White; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, West Virginia, by Dr. Stan Maynard. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

 

Teresa Stevens

Laura Nance

