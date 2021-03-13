Cold-shooting Dragons fall to Warriors 50-28 in regional title game

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — The Fairland Dragons’ tournament run ran out of gas.

The Dragons had one of their best shooting performance as they beat Fort Frye 68-45 in the Division 3 regional semifinals on Wednesday.

But their shooting touch went AWOL on Saturday as the Dragons lost 50-28 to the Worthington Christian Warriors in the regional championship game.

The point total was the lowest of the season for the Dragons who finished 21-5.

Aiden Porter — who averaged 22.2 points a game during the regular season — had just 9 points and led Fairland’s offense. Second-leading scorer Clayton Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points.

Fairland was 11-of-37 from the field for 29.7 percent and only 2-of-17 from behind the arc for a meager 11.8 percent.

Conversely, Worthington Christian was 20-of-37 for 54 percent and 5-of-14 from 3-point territory for 35.7 percent

The Warriors won their 17th straight game and are now 27-1 as they head for the state tournament next week at the University of Dayton.

Tyler Kindberg led the Warriors with a game-high 17 points including two key 3-pointers in the first half as they took a 28-14 halftime lead.

D.J. Moore finished with 10 points and hit was his layup in the fourth quarter that gave Worthington Christian is largest lead of the game at 50-23.

The two teams were scheduled to meet in the regional finals last season but the COVID-19 shutdown ended the entire basketball season.

Fairland 9 5 5 9 = 28

Worthington 14 14 13 9 = 50

FAIRLAND (21-5): Jacob Polcyn 1-4 0-1 0-0 2, Aiden Porter 3-6 0-5 3-4 9, Gavin Hunt 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Clayton Thomas 1-2 2-9 0-0 8, Jordan Williams 3-5 0-0 0-0 6, J.D. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zander Schmidt 0-0 0-1 1-2 1, Nate Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Zack Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Chase Allen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Will Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-37 4-6 28. 3-pt goals: 2-17. Rebounds: 15 (Polcyn 5, Williams 3). Assists: 5 (Thomas 3, Porter 2). Steals: 8 (Williams 3, Polcyn 2). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN (27-1): D.J. Moore 2-4 2-7 0-0 10, Kobe Buford 0-0 1-1 0-0 3. Tyler Kindberg 5-8 2-4 1-2 17, Sam Johnson 3-5 0-1 1-2 7, Isaiah Hazelwood 2-3 0-0 3-4 7, Drwe Faieta 1-1 0-1 0-0 2, Tommy Anthony 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, JaVaun Robinson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-37 5-9 50. 3-pt goals: 5-14. Rebounds: 21 (Moore 5, Hazlewood 5, Kindberg 5). Assists: 5 (Moore 2). Steals: 3 (Moore 3). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

(NOTE: Will be updated)