Reds acquire Freeman from Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians traded utility infielder Mike Freeman to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday for cash.

Manager Terry Francona announced the deal from the team’s year-round training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, shortly after he said reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber will start the opener at Detroit on April 1.

“That’s probably not any big secret,”Francona said.

No, but dealing the 33-year-old Freeman was a little surprising as the Indians valued his versatility and experience. Freeman played 99 games and batted. 270 over the past two seasons with Cleveland, which signed him to a minor-league deal last month with a camp invitation.

However, with Freeman behind Amed Rosario, who came over from the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor deal this winter, and Yu Chang, he was probably not going to make Cleveland’s roster and the club found him a fresh start.