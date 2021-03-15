expand
March 15, 2021

Lawrence County road projects

By Staff Reports

Published 11:59 am Monday, March 15, 2021

Here are some of the road projects the Ohio Department of Transportation is working on this week:

  • State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Additional traffic control measures may be necessary as construction progresses.
  • Lawrence County debris cleanup – Multiple routes in Lawrence County will be reduced to one lane daily from 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. for continued work to clear debris following an ice storm that hit Lawrence County in mid-February. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, barrels, cones, and other traffic control devices as needed.

