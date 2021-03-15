Linda Sanders

Nov. 14, 1942–March 13, 2021

Linda Lou Rawlins Sanders, 78 years of age, of Coal Grove, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her home with her daughter, Melinda, and son, Nick, by her side.

Linda was born Nov. 14, 1942 in Ironton, a daughter to the late Clifford and Mary (Adkins) Rawlins.

She was also preceded in death on Aug. 22, 2020, by her husband, David “Bud” Sanders, whom she married Feb. 11, 1978.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Suzanne Sanders, of Blacklick; and granddaughter, MacKenzie Lou Melin Sanders; son, Nick (Cindy) Miller, of Ashland, Kentucky; her granddaughters Molly Ann, Hannah Marie and Virginia Grace Miller and their mother, Leslie Stout Miller; son, Danny Michael Miller, of Ashland, Kentucky; and grandson, Johnathon Michael Miller; son, Shawn Eric Miller, of Ashland, Kentucky, and his daughter, Amanda Miller; a sister, Janet Jasinski, of Wheelersburg; four nieces and one nephew, Gina (Dave) Smith, Kelli (Mark) Ramsey, Joe Neal, Bobbilou (Jamie) Nottingham and Dana (Dave) Beck; two stepsons, Earl (Dorothy) Sanders and Chuck (Michelle) Sanders; and stepdaughter, Kimber (John) Sanders Ramski, and their five children.

Linda was a LPN for 35 years, retiring from KDMC in 2005.

She loved collecting, especially Beanie Babies and Hallmark ornaments, watching HGTV, shopping at Target and decorating her home, especially for the holidays.

Linda’s greatest enjoyment was being a granny and spending time with her grandchildren, especially playing a game of Monopoly and the years she helped raise her granddaughter, Kenzie, by moving to Blacklick for nine years.

Funeral service will be 1: p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Andy Lovejoy officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

