March 16, 2021

Edward Dowdy

Edward “Eddie” Monoe Dowdy, 54, of Logan, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 in the care of Cabell Huntington Hospital Burn Unit in Huntington, West Virginia, after a short illness.

At this time, Eddie will be cremated and a graveside service will be announced at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

