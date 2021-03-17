Reds’ single game tickets now on sale

CINCINNATI — A limited number of Cincinnati Reds single-game tickets are on sale now and only at reds.com

This is the chance for fans to be a part of the action when fans return to Great American Ball Park this season.

Plus, be sure to get tickets for all the best promotions and giveaways.

Highlights of the Reds’ 2021 promotions include 11 Fireworks Friday shows (April 30-Sept. 17), Super Saturday giveaways including five bobbleheads, an Eric Davis Funko Pop! presented by Skyline Chili, a Marty Brennaman commemorative pennant and a special Joe Morgan Day on August 8.

Also returning are Family Sundays presented by Klosterman Bakery featuring giveaways for kids.