March 18, 2021

Herman Wilson Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 3:34 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Herman Leslie Wilson Jr., 61, of Scottown, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Saundra Ann Wilson.

He was a retired Foreman with a Coal Preparation Plant. Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Minister Chris French and Elder Gary Leep officiating. Visitation will be held 2–4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

