March 18, 2021

Margaret Leffingwell

By Obituaries

Published 10:48 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

Margaret Leffingwell

Margaret E. Leffingwell 51, of Chesapeake, died on March 8, 2021, at Concord Health and Rehab Center, Wheelersburg.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

