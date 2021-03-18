Three Symmes Valley buses running late Thursday

In a transportation announcement from Symmes Valley Local Schools, they announced that Kris Shepherd’s bus number 27, which has students who live along State Route 775 and Wilson Ridge, will be running behind approximately 50 minutes Thursday afternoon.

Michelle Lybrand’s bus number 28 will be running approximately 50 minutes.

Jamie Klaiber’s bus number 3 will be running approximately 30–40 minutes later than usual this afternoon.

The school apologized for any inconvenience.