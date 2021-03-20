RN program will give prior military service members credit for prior learning

College has partnered with VA for accelerated classes

ASHLAND, Ky. — Starting in Fall 2021, Ashland Community and Technical College will offer credit for prior learning to those who have served as a military medic and are interested in becoming a registered nurse through ACTC’s Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program.

In 2020, ACTC partnered with the Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations (VALLO) to develop a pathway for military medic personnel to transition to civilian registered nurse.

“The faculty of the ADN program at ACTC are excited to be a part of a program that gives military personnel credit for their service,” said Natalie Robinson, ADN program coordinator. “The schedule and affordability of classes, personal assistance from faculty members, excellent health care facility cooperation and comradery of the ACTC personnel in general makes ACTC a great place to learn to be a professional nurse.”

Two new courses were developed that build upon previous military education and experience and assist students to transition into a professional registered nurse that is prepared to care for the general population across the lifespan.

On completion of the first two nursing courses that were designed specifically for this population, the student will receive six hours of credit for prior learning, have a total of sixteen credit hours in nursing, and will be prepared for the sophomore year of the nursing program.

The application deadline for Fall 2021 is April 15. If a student is selected for fall admission, the student must complete all pre-requisite courses prior to first day of class in August.

Applicants must have an active 68W or DD214 Honorable Discharge to be considered for selective admissions.

The application can be found by visiting https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/media/documents/application-adn-military.pdf

For more information, contact Robinson at natalie.robinson@kctcs.edu.