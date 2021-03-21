Any veteran can get COVID-19 vaccination at VA medical clinic

Walk-in clinic starts Monday, goes until April 9

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Beginning Monday, March 22 through Friday, April 9, Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC will accept any age, VA eligible veteran, to their COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic for a first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

The walk-in availability will be along with the already scheduled first and second dose appointments at the main campus, 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, in the Recreation Hall, Building 4, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

HWW VAMC will be monitoring the quantity of vaccine during this time. Currently, this availability is predicted only available through Friday, April 9.

During heavy walk-in participation, HWW VAMC might provide veterans with an estimated wait time or, if overwhelmed, a return time.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Locally, veterans may call 304-429-6741, ext. 7444 for information, 8 a.m.– 4 p.m., Monday–Friday, or bring a DD214 and total 2020 gross income amount to enroll in person at the Eligibility Office.

If a veteran is not sure of his/her eligibility status, they can call (404) 828-5257 to check eligibility or enroll by telephone. Veterans can only enroll by telephone through the (404) number to the VA eligibility office in Atlanta.

To find more information on how to register for benefits, visit https://www.huntington.va.gov/patients/eligibility.asp.